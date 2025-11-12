Dharmendra discharged from hospital, family opts for home treatment

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning and will continue his recovery at home, the family said.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities.

In a statement, the family urged for "privacy" and "respect".

"Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.

"We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," son Sunny Deol's PR representative said in a statement.

Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital, who was treating the actor, also confirmed the news.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," he said.

When asked about the actor's health, Samdani said all he can confirm is that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital.

An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu.

On Tuesday, several media outlets reported about Dharmendra's death but the family refuted it and urged for privacy.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised “irresponsible” media coverage of the veteran actor’s health in a post on X on Tuesday.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan visited Dharmendra at the hospital.