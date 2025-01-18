Dhanush's ‘Nilavukku En mel Ennadi Kobam’ release postponed to February 21

CHENNAI: The makers of actor and director Dhanush's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) on Friday announced that they had decided to postpone the release of the film to February 21 this year.

Sreyas, the director of Wunderbar Films, in a letter that was posted on the production house's X timeline, said, "Due to recent developments, NEEK is postponed to 21st February 2025. Thank you to everyone for your unconditional love and support. Om Namah Shivaya."

The film, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

Although the production house did not specify which development in particular had prompted them to push their film's release to a later date, speculation was rife that the decision of the makers of director Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, to release their film on February 7 must have been the cause for NEEK’s postponement.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film.

Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow. Incidentally, Golden Sparrow has already emerged a chart buster, with the lyrical video of the peppy number garnering a whopping 133 million views on YouTube.