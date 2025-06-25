Dhanush’s Kuberaa crosses Rs 100 crore mark in just 4 days

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush's Kuberaa, released on June 20, has been receiving rave responses from both Tamil and Telugu audiences. Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially announced that the film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in just four days.

Dhanush's second consecutive foray into the Rs 100 crore club after Raayan (released on July 26, 2024).

Sharing the announcement on their social media page with a poster, the makers stated that the film rules with a grand century at the box office.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film follows the story of Deva, a beggar, who gets caught up between power and politics.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Niketh Bommi handled the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas took care of the editing.