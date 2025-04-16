Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ unit heads to Bangkok to complete film’s shooting

CHENNAI: The unit of director Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Wednesday left for Bangkok to can a crucial sequence of the film.

Actor Sathish, who is a part of the cast of the film, posted pictures of himself with other members of the cast on his social media timeline and wrote,” #IdlyKadai @wunderbarfilms @DawnPicturesOff @dhanushkraja sir.Fun Filled Times @arunvijayno1 sir #Sathyaraj sir @rparthiepan sir. Next Destination #Bangkok. @theSreyas #riseandshine.”

Actor Arun Vijay, for his part, posted a picture of himself seated between actors Parthipan and Sathyaraj on a flight and wrote, “It was great catching up with #Sathyaraj sir and @rparthiepan anna.. Fun times!!”

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

However, they chose to postpone the release.

Soon after, Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, in an interview to a media outlet, said the film’s release had been postponed as another 10 per cent of the film remained to be shot.

"We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir, Sathyaraj sir and all the actors. We couldn’t get common dates of all the artistes and that was the reason why we couldn’t shoot this combination seqeuence. We didn’t want to rush through as the film has come out really well,” he had said in the interview.

The producer had said that this portion would be completed soon.

Now, as promised, the makers have left to shoot the remaining 10 per cent in Bangkok and complete the film.

The makers have announced October 1 as the film’s new date of release.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.