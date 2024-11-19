Dhanush's father, Kasthuri Raja finally reacts to Nayan's open letter

CHENNAI: Much has happened between Nayanthara and Dhanush in the past few days after Nayanthara lashed out against her colleague Dhanush for refusing to issue a No objection certificate for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s content to be used in her upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale on Netflix.

Now, Dhanush’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, has officially spoken about Nayanthara’s open letter, saying, “Work is predominant to us. We are moving forward. There is no time to answer those who talk behind our backs. Just like me, my son is also focused only on his work.”

Upon asking if it was true that Nayanthara waited two years to get a no-objection certificate from Dhanush, he replied, “I do not want to talk about it.”

The filmmaker clearly refused to delve into the details or comment any further on the matter.