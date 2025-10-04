Dhanush's D54 will hit screens in February 2026: Producer Ishari K Ganesh

CHENNAI: Producer Ishari K Ganesh currently has 10 major films in pipeline under his banner, Vels Film International Ltd. He recently shared updates on some of the most anticipated films, including actor Dhanush’s upcoming project, tentatively titled D54.

Speaking to a media, the producer revealed that D54, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, has completed filming and is slated for release in February 2026.

It is noted that the film went on floors only in July and wrapped up within three months.

D54's ensemble cast features Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunaas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Theni Eswar will handle the cinematography, while Sreejith Saarang will oversee editing. GV Prakash has composed music for the film.

Ishari K Ganesh also shared an update on VJ Siddu’s debut directorial Dayangaram, confirming that shooting will commence soon. “Everyone has been asking about this film in particular, even though I have several others in the pipeline. Siddu is currently fine-tuning the script,” he said.

He further added that he is a huge admirer of the film 96, and his collaboration with director Premkumar and actor Fahadh Faasil will be an action entertainer. “It will be in the lines of Fahadh’s Aavesham (2024), and shoot will commence in January 2026,” he stated.