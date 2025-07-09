Dhanush’s Ambikapathy to re-release in TN with AI-altered climax

CHENNAI: In recent years, re-releases of iconic films have been gaining attention among fans, eager to experience them in theatres again. Some of the major re-releases include Ghilli, Dheena, Moonu, Thalapathi, and Vaaranam Aayiram, among others.

Joining that list, Dhanush’s Ambikapathy, the Tamil-dubbed version of Raanjhanaa (Hindi), is set to re-release in Tamil Nadu on August 1.

What makes it even more exciting is that the film will feature an altered climax created using AI.

Upswing Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which is handling the re-release, shared the announcement on social media, describing the film as a 'timeless love story' returning to the big screen.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film marked actor Dhanush’s debut in Hindi cinema.

Produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Raanjhanaa also starred Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, and Swara Bhasker in key roles. The music was composed by AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, filming for the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, titled Tere Ishk Mein, was recently wrapped up. The film stars Dhanush in the lead alongside Kriti Sanon. Tere Ishk Mein is slated for release on November 28.