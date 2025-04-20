Dhanush, Sekhar and DSP unleash a musical storm with Kuberaa's first single Poyivaa Nanba

CHENNAI: Poyivaa Nanba, the first single from Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa has to be one of the finest musical treats for the fans. This electrifying first single is brought to life by three National Award winners – Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and musical composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Poyivaa Nanba composed DSP, with Dhanush’s vocals coupled with his visuals further elevate the song. His vocals radiate raw and magnetic singing sparking a visceral intensity into the composition.

Kuberaa’ is directed by Sekhar Kammula, and is touted to be a grand orchestra of human emotion, drama, and spectacle. It also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on a monumental scale. The film will be released in five languages,Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide on June 20.