Dhanush recalls working on 'Visaranai' as film completes 10 years; terms it as "a film that won hearts

The film, hailed as a cult classic, emerged a superhit when it first released. Jointly produced by actor Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and director Vetrimaran's Grassroots Film Company, the film featured actors Attakathi Dinesh, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Anandhi, Saravana Subbiah and Kishore among others.

'Visaranai' was based on a book called 'Lock Up', which was written by M Chandrakumar, an auto driver, who in his spare time, wrote about the torture he suffered at the hands of the police after being illegally detained for a crime he did not commit.