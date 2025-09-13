Dhanush plays Murugan in Idli Kadai

CHENNAI: Continuing the series of revealing characters from Idli Kadai, the makers of the film unveiled Dhanush's character poster on Saturday. Dhanush, who is helming as well as performing in the film, will play the role of Murugan.

Unlike the other posters, which featured the actor-director in a rural avatar, the new look is set against a city backdrop. The star cast includes Arun Vijay, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran.

Backed by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Kiran Koushik is handling the camera for Idli Kadai. GK Prasanna is taking care of the cuts.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The first two singles, Enna Sugam and Enjaami Thandhaane, are already chartbusters. The team will unveil the trailer and audio on Sunday.

The film is all set to hit the screens on October 1.