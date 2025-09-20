Dhanush chooses his roots in Idli Kadai trailer, clashes with Arun Vijay

CHENNAI: The much-awaited trailer of Dhanush's directorial venture, Idli Kadai, was unveiled on Saturday. A complete entertainer with elements of emotions, commercial, drama and strong performances.

With the star cast, Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Samuthirakani and Parthiban, the trailer delivers the gist of the film without revealing much. A successful chef, Dhanush, goes back to his roots and renovates his father, Rajkiran's Sivanesan Idli Kadai. And it leads to a clash with Arun Vijay, as his dad, Sathyaraj, compares him with Dhanush for lacking responsibility.

Backed by Dawn Pictures and Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd, Kiran Koushik is handling the camera for Idli Kadai. GK Prasanna is taking care of the cuts.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The singles, Enna Sugam, En Paattan Saami Varum and Enjaami Thandhaane, are already chartbusters.

The film is all set to hit the screens on October 1.