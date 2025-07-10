Dhanush begins shoot for ‘D54’ with Por Thozhil director, first look poster out

CHENNAI: Dhanush has been on a roll with back-to-back exciting projects. Following Kuberaa's successful run in theatres in June, the actor has now begun filming his next project with director Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil (2023) fame.

Sharing the announcement on social media along with a poster, the makers of the film wrote: “Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja – On floors from today (sic).”

The first look poster features Dhanush standing in a barnyard engulfed in dark clouds and fire.

Tentatively titled D54, the film is bankrolled by Vels Film International, and co-written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja.

Theni Eswar will handle the cinematography, while Sreejith Saarang will oversee the editing.

Music for D54 will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Other details regarding the cast and crew have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, filming for the spiritual sequel to Dhanush-Anand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa, titled Tere Ishk Mein, was recently wrapped up. Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush in the lead alongside Kriti Sanon. It is slated for release on November 28.

In more good news for Dhanush fans, Raanjhanaa’s Tamil version Ambikapathy is set for a re-release on August 1 across Tamil Nadu. The makers have also announced that the film will get a new climax, altered by artificial intelligence.