Dhanush and Aishwaryaa reunite for son Yathra’s graduation, Rajinikanth shares heartfelt note

CHENNAI: After officially parting ways more than two years ago, actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa briefly reunited to celebrate their son's school graduation.

Joining them in the celebration was Aishwaryaa's father Rajinikanth. The superstar, who is currently shooting for Jailer 2, took time out to congratulate his grandson Yathra. Unsurprisingly, the social media post went viral with nearly a million views and thousands of likes and shares.

Sharing his wishes on X, along with a photo of Yathra hugging his parents, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth wrote, "First milestone crossed, my lovable grandson. Congratulations, Yathra Kanna."

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were seen together after a long time following their separation announcement in 2022.

While Dhanush flaunted a crew cut, along with a white shirt and black trousers, Aishwaryaa opted for an off-white dress for the graduation event.

The 'Asuran' actor also posted the pictures on Instagram and captioned the post, "Proud Parents #yathra", along with two heart emojis.

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa filed for divorce on January 17, 2022.

The couple was finally granted divorce by the Chennai family court on November 27, 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)