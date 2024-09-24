Devi Sri Prasad performs ‘Srivalli’ live at Modi&US event

CHENNAI: Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad delivered a live performance of the hit song 'Srivalli' from Pushpa: The Rise at the Modi&US event in the United States.

The track was performed in its Hindi version, and resonated with the audiences with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics.

The crowd had a great time vibing with the song, singing along with DSP, creating an unforgettable experience.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6th 2024.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music of the film is from T Series.

The recently unveiled poster for the film has generated immense hype, further heightening excitement for Allu Arjun's return as the titular character.

The film will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushparaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the love interest, Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonistic SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.