Devayani's directorial Kaikuttai Rani wins award, says 'inspired from my life'

CHENNAI: Actor Devayani is now another award-winning director from the house of Rajakumaran. Her debut directorial Kaikuttai Rani, a short film has won the Best Film award in the recently-concluded Jaipur International Film Festival. While we know her work in front of the camera in films like Kaadhal Kotai, Suryavamsam, and Friends to name a few, this news comes across as a surprise. "I went to enroll my daughter in LV Prasad Film Institute for an editing course. The slots were full. Upon contemplating, I decided to register my name in the multimedia course," she says with a grin.

The 15-week crash course became a turning point for the actor. "What started out on a lighter note with my batch mates from the course, has now won an award. We set out as a team to make a short film. The story of Kaikuttai Rani is about a motherless girl, missing her father, who works in a distant land. Her dad's handkerchief is all she has and keeps it close to her as his fond memory," Devayani shares with us.

She also says that the story is inspired from her own life. "My dad worked in Saudi Arabia and I missed him a lot when I was a child. It was his handkerchief that kept me close to him. His fragrance, his emotions were all bundled in a piece of cloth and I communicated with him emotionally through that," opens up the actor-director.

Kaikuttai Rani has music by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja and editing by veteran B Lenin. "I was initially apprehensive of getting such huge names on board a short film. It was Nikil Murukan, who fixed an appointment with Ilaiyaraaja sir. Lenin sir had edited the film and Raja sir watched the movie and within 10 minutes, he started composing for the project, and even penned a song. Also, C Sethu, who has worked on big films, is in charge of sound effects. Rajan Miriyalla's visuals were applauded by everyone at the festival and so was Lakshmi Narayanan sir's sound design," she recalls.

Devayani heaped praises on her cast and adds, "The little girl, who played the lead is Niharika and she floored us all with her performance." With a state award-winning director in her house, we also ask her about what her family, her immediate critics had to tell her about Kaikuttai Rani. "When I enrolled for the course, Rajakumaran was asking me what I am upto and what my plans are. But after my family watched the film, they liked it and said I could do better. I have taken this as an inspiration and I am now penning a feature film. Apart from this, Kaikuttai Rani will also compete in other film festivals," she remarks.