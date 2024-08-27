Devara: Part 1 countdown begins with poster Ft. NTR Jr

CHENNAI: The makers of 'Devara: Part 1' have started the countdown to the film's release with a new poster featuring Man of Masses NTR Jr.

The first installment of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva and starring NTR Jr., Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on 27th September.

The newly released poster showcases NTR Jr.’s dual faces, radiating intense energy.

His expression captures a fierce determination hinting at a powerful, unyielding presence that sets the tone for an impactful performance.

EMBED: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_KQcK0BGQr/?igsh=N3p5cnJxaXNyOG5r

The countdown to the film's release has officially begun, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses and teasers in the lead-up to the big day.

With its intense teasers of NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan, the film is shaping up to be a blockbuster, giving us major drama and action.