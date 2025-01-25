‘Deva’ director didn’t give the script of climax scene to the actor for this reason

MUMBAI: The climax of the upcoming film ‘Deva’, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, has an interesting story.

As per a source in the production, all the actors didn’t get the script for the climax scene as the director wanted the actors to have a sense of intrigue and as to what’s coming next to them. The film also stars Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati.

The director Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery.

The source said, “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases”.

This decision was part of Rosshan Andrrews’ strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative.

Prior to this, the song ‘Bhasad Macha’ from the movie was released. It features a catchy rhythm coupled with a thumping groove, and has been crooned by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri.

It has been composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar. The song features Shahid Kapoor as the cop and Pooja Hegde’s striking presence lights up the screen. Shahid’s swag and mass appeal blends perfectly with Pooja’s elegance and fierce energy, making their chemistry magnetic. The chemistry between the lead pair is palpable.

Shahid’s raw energy is perfectly balanced by Pooja’s grace and boldness. As they dance together, their moves are in perfect sync, creating a high-octane performance that you can’t take your eyes off. The sharp, fluid choreography and their flawless execution of the hook step will have everyone mimicking it on repeat.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant intensifies the vibe, creating an electrifying experience that demands to be replayed.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’ is set to release on January 31, 2025.



