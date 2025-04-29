Dev Patel to direct his second film 'The Peasant'

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dev Patel is set to step into the director's shoes once again with his upcoming project "The Peasant".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will also write and star in the film from Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures.

Described as a revenge thriller, the film is said to have shades of "Braveheart" and "John Wick" as well as notes of "King Arthur" as it mashes up medieval knights with feudal India.

Set in the 1300s, it centers on a shepherd who embarks on a rage-fueled campaign against a group of mercenary knights who ransacked his community, revealing himself to be more than he seems.

Patel, best known for "Slumdog Millionaire", made his directorial debut with "Monkey Man" last year. The film also featured Sobhita Dhulipala.

"The Peasant" will mark another collaboration between Patel and Thunder Road Pictures, which produced "Monkey Man".