Dennis To returns as Grandmaster Wing Chun in 'IP Man: Kung Fu Legend'

LOS ANGELES: The iconic martial arts franchise IP Man is set to have another instalment, 'IP Man: Kung Fu Legend,' with Hong Kong martial artist and actor Dennis To reprising his role as the legendary grandmaster Wing Chun. As per Variety, the makers of IP Man revealed the next instalment at the Cannes Film Market.

The film follows 2021's 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Master' starring To, which gained international recognition for its fresh perspective on the martial arts icon, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, currently in production, 'IP Man: Kung Fu Legend' is expected to complete filming in the third quarter with Well Go handling North American distribution across multiple platforms.

All Rights Entertainment, which previously managed global distribution for "Ip Man: Kung Fu Master," will oversee international sales for the new instalment. The original 'Ip Man' franchise, fronted by Donnie Yen, is one of the most iconic martial arts film series.

Launching in 2008 with Wilson Yip's breakout hit 'Ip Man,' the saga blends stylised action with historical drama, tracing its hero's moral journey through Japanese occupation, Hong Kong's post-war years, and the shifting tides of Chinese identity.

The franchise has four main instalments and multiple spin-offs, including 'Ip Man: The Final Fight' and 'Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy'. The actor Dennis To was first introduced in the franchise with the movie 'The Legend Is Born: Ip Man' (2010). He reprised his role in 'Ip Man: The Awakening' (2022) and 'Ip Man: Kung Fu Master' (2019).