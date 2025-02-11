Delivery Boy launched with pooja ceremony

CHENNAI: Orator Dindigul I Leoni’s son Leo Siva Kumar is headlining a film titled, Delivery Boy. The film was officially launched with a pooja in the presence of producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Brigida Saga is playing the female lead in this emotional action drama, which is directed by filmmaker Suseenthiran’s co-director Nani. Amutha Leoni is producing Delivery Boy that features Radikaa Sarathkumar, Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat and Bose Venkat in prominent roles.

Sundara Moorthy is scoring the music and Prasanna Kumar is handling the camera. Vasanth is the editor of the film. Updates about the progress of the film will be shared by the makers in the coming days.