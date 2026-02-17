Delhi High Court grants ex-parte interim order in favour of Saregama against Ilaiyaraaja

The Delhi High Court further held that “the balance of convenience appears to be tilted in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendant” and that the “irreparable loss and injury which may be caused to the plaintiff on account of the purported infringement by the defendant may not be adequately compensated in monetary terms in case ex-parte ad-interim injunction is not granted”.

Referring to Section 17(b) and (c) of the Copyright Act, 1957, the plaintiff argued that a film producer becomes the first owner of copyright in works incorporated in a cinematograph film, unless there is a contract to the contrary with the composer or lyricist. In its operative directions, the Delhi High Court restrained the defendant, his partners, licensees, assigns, agents or any person acting on his behalf from “exploiting/ using/ issuing licenses for the plaintiff’s Copyrighted Works i.e. the sound recordings and literary and musical works forming a part of the said Cinematograph Films enlisted in Annexure A or making any claim of ownership to the third parties or issuing any license for exploitation in relation to the plaintiff’s Copyrighted Works”.