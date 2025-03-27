Delhi HC lifts ban on Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2; this is when the film will release

CHENNAI: The Delhi High Court has lifted the interim ban on the release of Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide this evening.

Earlier in the day, the high court had imposed a four-week ban on the film’s release. The hearing, which commenced at 11 am, concluded with the court reversing its earlier order, allowing the film’s release to proceed without further delay.

"Qube will start issuing license to theatres now. The shows will be planned accordingly from this evening. Thanks to everyone who worked towards the release of Veera Dheera Sooran:Part 2," said Tirupur Subramaniam, former president of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.

Directed by SU Arunkumar, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan among others. GV Prakash has composed the music.