Delhi HC directs AR Rahman to pay Rs 2 crore over copyright dispute
The order comes in response to a copyright infringement case filed by singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.
CHENNAI: In a copyright dispute related to a song from Ponniyin Selvan 2, the Delhi High Court has directed music composer AR Rahman to pay Rs 2 crore.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the order comes in response to a copyright infringement case filed by singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.
The court has directed that the amount be deposited with the court registrar’s office.
Further details awaited.
