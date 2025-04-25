Begin typing your search...

    Delhi HC directs AR Rahman to pay Rs 2 crore over copyright dispute

    The order comes in response to a copyright infringement case filed by singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 April 2025 4:09 PM IST
    CHENNAI: In a copyright dispute related to a song from Ponniyin Selvan 2, the Delhi High Court has directed music composer AR Rahman to pay Rs 2 crore.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the order comes in response to a copyright infringement case filed by singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.

    The court has directed that the amount be deposited with the court registrar’s office.

    Further details awaited.

