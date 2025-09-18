Deepika Padukone officially out of Kalki 2898 AD sequel

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, the internet was abuzz with speculations of Deepika Padukone not being a part of Kalki 2898 AD's sequel directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyajayanthi Movie Makers. On Thursday, through a social media post, the makers confirmed that the actor won't be a part of the franchise in future.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works (sic)," they wrote.

This post has sparked debates immediately on social media as to whether Deepika couldn't commit herself to the project in terms of scheduling dates or was it creative issues that forced the team to make such an announcement.

Prior to this, Deepika also exited from Prabhas's Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga as she had certain terms and conditions and had asked the makers to strictly adhere to her eight-hour shift to carry her duties as a mother. Sandeep indirectly lashed out on Deepika for leaking the storyline to the media and replaced her with Tripti Dimri, which upset Deepika. However, the latest post from Vyajayanthi movies' has implied that they are looking for an actor who could commit themself to the project in a better way.

Kalki 2898 AD was made on a budget of Rs 700 crore and collected over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. The film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan among others.