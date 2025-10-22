Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face for the first time

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by revealing the face of their daughter Dua for the first time on social media.

The power couple, known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight, shared a heartwarming family portrait that has gone viral online. Deepika shared the pictures with the caption “Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein” in Hindi, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, accompanied by smiling and evil eye emojis.

In the photos, the couple can be seen dressed in coordinated festive outfits. Deepika wore a stunning red silk salwar kameez with heavy traditional gold jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers. Ranveer, in an ivory sherwani paired with a layered pearl necklace and sunglasses, exuded his trademark charm.

The couple's daughter Dua, dressed in a matching red outfit, looked adorable in her parents' arms. Her cute little ponytails made the picture all the more adorable. Another picture captured a serene moment of Deepika holding Dua close during the Diwali puja. Dua was born in September 2024, nearly five years after Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot. The couple, who met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela" in 2013, fell in love during the film's shoot.

After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. Since Dua's birth, Deepika and Ranveer have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy, refraining from sharing her face on social media. This Diwali marks the first time the actors have given fans a glimpse of their family life.

A few weeks ago, a video of Deepika and little Dua at the airport travelling in a buggy was captured secretly by a fan and went viral. Deepika in the video was seen clearly and sternly telling the fan not to capture Dua's photo or video, but in vain.