Debutant Bodi K Rajkumar to helm Chiyaan 63

CHENNAI: Last year, it was announced that Vikram's 63rd film will be helmed by Madonne Ashwin of Maaveeran fame and backed by Shanthi Talkies. However, speculations were doing the rounds that the film didn't materialise.

Now, on Thursday, the makers announced that Chiyaan 63 will be directed by debutant Bodi K Rajkumar. The announcement poster hints that the upcoming project will be high on action and commercial elements. It was also revealed that the film will go on floors soon.

Other details regarding the film are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the team in the coming days.