Dear Students teaser promises wholesome entertainer

CHENNAI: Featuring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the makers of Dear Students unveiled the teaser of the film recently. Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy are helming the project.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the vibrant and tumultuous world of school life, hinting at a story that revolves around a group of students mainly. It blends comedy, fun, high-octane action, and thrilling moments, promising a complete commercial entertainer. Nivin portrays the character of Hari, while Nayanthara is set to play a powerful role as a police officer.

Redin Kingsley, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Sarath Ravi, Uday Mahesh, Mathew Varghese, Aju Varghese, Sharafudheen, Suresh Krishna, Lal, Jagadish, Johny Antony, and Kamarudin K will be seen in supporting roles.

Dear Students marks a reunion for Nivin and Nayanthara after Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 2019 directorial debut, Love Action Drama. The film is produced by Maverik Movies Pvt. Ltd. in association with Nivin Pauly’s home banner Pauly Jr. Pictures and Rowdy Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Mujeeb Majeed is composing the tunes. The team is yet to reveal the release date.