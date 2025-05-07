DD Next Level will have elements beyond trailer: Prem Anand

CHENNAI: Director of Santhanam’s Devil’s Double Next Level aka DD Next Level, Prem Anand, is in the middle of promoting the film that is due for a release on May 16. The trailer of the film opened to an overwhelming response from the audience. “I had pitched this idea to Santhanam before DD Returns. Since this was massive in scale, we went ahead with DD Returns as the sequel. Then Niharika, Arya and Santhanam came forward to produce the movie to make it bigger,” he said.

He also spoke about the storyline without giving away much and added, “It is about how a film reviewer is dropped in a film and the challenge for him is to review it. I am glad that the concept connected with the audience soon after the trailer was launched. However, the film has much more to it. We have packed it with interesting elements beyond what the trailer had.”

Gautham Vasudev Menon in Uyirin Uyire song is the trending reel on social media now. Prem Anand recalled bringing the director on board. “I met him in a coffee shop. A place that he is synonymous with. He listened to the story and agreed to be a part of it. Moreover, it was easier for me to bring Selvaraghavan, and others to the cast because of my producers. One thing I can assure is DD Next Level will be a ‘next level’ film for Santhanam.”