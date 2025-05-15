DD Next Level crew removes 'Kissa 47' track

CHENNAI: DD Next Level, directed by Prem Anand and starring and also co-produced by Santhanam along with Niharika and Arya, is set to release tomorrow.

The song Govinda Govinda Kissa 47 from the upcoming film has triggered significant controversy ahead of its release. A few sections of the public have raised objections, alleging that the lyrics of the track are offensive and have hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Following the controversy, members of the Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party submitted a petition to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tirupati, urging him to act in removing the song from DD Next Level that references Lord Perumal.

In addition, the party filed a formal complaint against the film’s producer at the Tirumala police, alleging that certain content in the film was offensive to religious faith. In response to the growing controversies, the filmmakers have removed the controversial song Kissa 47 from the final cut of the movie.