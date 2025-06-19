‘Darkkey’s life will emotionally draw audience to our creation’

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Malaysian Indian rapper Darkkey’s birthday, National award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar unveiled the glimpse of upcoming film, Aku Darkkey- A Cinematic Tribute to the King of Sambarock, which will showcase Darkkey Nagaraja’s life. “His life wasn’t easy. Coming from a humble background in Kuala Lipis and making his living as a sanitary worker to a renowned music icon, we have tracked every important events in his life that led to what he is today,” said the director of the film Vicram Lachumanam.

Having travelled with Darkkey since his childhood, Vicram added that it has been an emotional journey. “He is forever my annan and this is my tribute to him. In Malaysia, Tamils are a minority community. To emerge successful isn’t an easy ball game. As a writer, I had to blend the commercial aspect with strong emotions as the film’s backbone. It has a family angle to it and I am sure it will strike a chord with the audience,” remarked the filmmaker, an erstwhile assistant to Venkat Prabhu.

Vicram says that the shooting for Aku Darkkey is progressing at a rapid pace. “We are getting testimonies from people who have worked with Darkkey. A few portions are left to be shot in Chennai and some in Malaysia. The film will release in 2026,” he concluded. Produced by Poketplay Films, Yugan Shanmugham is the cinematographer and Elayaraja Sekar is the editor.