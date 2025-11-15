Dalit Subbaiah: Voice of the Rebels enters 2026 Oscar race

CHENNAI: The documentary film Dalit Subbaiah: Voice of the Rebels has officially entered the 2026 Oscar race and is now part of the Academy Screening Room. This musical documentary is a powerful tribute to the artist who passed away in 2022 and is directed by Gridaran MKP.

Dalit Subbaiah is one of a ten-part series on protest music in Tamil Nadu. Presented by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Films and produced by Yaazhi Films, the series profiles the ten musicians who were honoured at Margazhiyil Makkalisa in 2021.

A revolutionary singer, he gained prominence for his advocacy for the rights and empowerment of Dalits through his songs. Some of his notable works include Vella Mudiyathavar Ambedkar and Thamizhakathin Azhakiyamukam - Athu Periyar.