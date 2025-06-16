Daddy Romba Paavam, a heartwarming single in Siddharth's vocals

CHENNAI: Paranthu Po, which premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival in February, is written and directed by Ram. The film's second single, Daddy Romba Paavam, was released on Monday. Penned by Madhan Karky, it is a deep yet quirky song. Santhosh Dhayanithi composed the music, while Siddharth lent his voice for the single about the bond between a father and son.

Paranthu Po features Shiva, Grace Antony, Master Mitul Ryan, Anjali, Aju Varghese, Vijay Yesudas, Balaji Sakthivel and Sreeja Ravi in pivotal roles. Backed by Jio Hotstar, GKS Bros Production and Seven Seas And Seven Hills Productions, NK Ekhambram is operating the camera.

Mathi VS is the editor. The film is scheduled to release on July 4.