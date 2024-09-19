D52 helmed by Dhanush titled Idli Kadai

CHENNAI: The makers of Dhanush’s 52nd film as an actor and his fourth directorial venture revealed the title of the film. Titled Idli Kadai, Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures are backing the project and this is the production house’s maiden project in the Tamil film industry.

In the silhouette shot of the poster, Dhanush is seen standing outside what it looks like a roadside eatery. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while Kiran Koushik will handle the camera. Prasanna GK will oversee the cuts.

Dhanush was last seen in Raayan, which received appreciation from the audience. Directed by the actor himself, the film also stars Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Aparna Balamurali.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. It also features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. He is also awaiting the release of his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The actor is portraying the role of Ilaiyaraaja in the music composer’s biopic.