Complaint filed against Allu Arjun over his usage of the word ‘Army’

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against Telugu superstar Allu Arjun ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, Allu Arjun had addressed his fan base as “Army”. This has hurt the sentiment of man named Srinivas Goud as he has now lodged a complaint against the actor at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad, objecting to the usage of the word for his fan base.

In a video, Srinivas, who is the president of Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, said, “We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead”.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year, is set to release in theatres on December 5.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, in the role of Srivalli, and Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil.

Earlier, during the event, Allu Arjun highlighted Rashmika’s unwavering support, calling her the kind of person who uplifts everyone around her.

Allu Arjun said, "I want to take two minutes and thank her for everything she has done for this film. Her support is immense. There is no way this film is complete without Srivalli's support. Me and my director have so much admiration for her because we keep shooting every day, and she comes once in a while. When she comes, those days are so pleasant. She leaves me like such a sweet girl, bringing in so much beautiful, positive energy”.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who earlier won the National Award for his chartbuster soundtrack in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.