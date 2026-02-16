Comic Con Chennai: Celebrating the creators behind the characters

Swords flashed under white lights, neon wigs shimmered, and stalls brimmed with books, T-shirts, LEGO blocks, glasses, and handcrafted merchandise, while Chennai’s audience embraced anime beats and fantasy lore with infectious enthusiasm. Beneath banners of manga icons and the thrum of J-pop dance numbers, a different kind of spotlight fell on the storytellers who shape these imagined worlds.

Amid this spectacle stood the visiting authors and illustrators whose stories brought these worlds to life. Internationally celebrated writer Ron Marz, known for shaping icons like Batman, Green Lantern, and DC vs. Marvel, spoke of writing as performance. “Being a writer is almost like being an actor,” he reflected, describing how he inhabits characters that have existed for decades while discovering his own interpretation within their framework.