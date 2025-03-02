CM Stalin meets Ilaiyaraaja, wishes him for live symphony show in London

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday visited maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s residence and presented him with a souvenir to commemorate his upcoming maiden symphony live performance in London on March 8.

Sharing a video of his visit on his X handle, the CM referred to the musician as "our beloved Raja" and highlighted that Ilaiyaraaja would be performing his first symphony in London on March 8, a feat never before achieved by a musician from Asia. "I visited his residence today to personally congratulate the great musician of our state on his remarkable endeavour. I hope this achievement becomes a jewel in the crown among the countless accomplishments of Ilaiyaraaja, a musical soul deeply intertwined with the lives of Tamils around the world," Stalin added.

During their meeting, Ilaiyaraaja excitedly showed Stalin his symphony notes.

Stalin also shared pleasantries with Ilaiyaraaja and mentioned that he often listens to S P Balasubrahmanyam's songs, which were composed by the maestro. The CM recalled Ilaiyaraaja’s decision to celebrate his birthday on June 2, rather than June 3, despite sharing the same birthday as the late CM Karunanidhi. Ilaiyaraaja quipped that the change was "for Appavukkaga," referring to Karunanidhi, who had bestowed upon him the title "Isaignani."