Cleric deems Salman Khan wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram'

MUMBAI: Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has declared Bollywood actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch, which intends to promote the Ram Mandir, as "haram" (forbidden in Islam).

In a press statement issued on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.

"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he said.

The Maulana emphasised that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.

"Salman Khan is a famous personality of India. He has millions of fans and he is also a Muslim.

"In such a situation, doing un-Islamic activities is against Shariat. He should avoid such activities and repent for the un-Islamic activities he has done," the Maulana said.