Cinema by, with and about people with disabilities

CHENNAI: Ability Foundation, a national cross disability organisation based in Chennai, announced AbilityFEST 2025 - India International Disability Film Festival on Wednesday. The shortlisted films will be screened during the fest. Festival director Jayshree Raveendran and chairperson Revathy Asha Kelunni introdMadhan Karkyuced the fest.

The jury members include musician AR Rahman, actor Simran, lyricist Madhan Karky, international para swimmer Mohammed Shams Aalam Shaikh, and Tinkesh, life coach and fitness consultant.

Since its inception, Ability Foundation has stood by the belief that, whether in education or employment, in art or everyday life, the goal has never been special treatment, but equal opportunity and dignity of access.

This year’s international line-up includes Upside Down (Italy), Ab, Bad, Khak, Nan and Abrash (Iran), Zomervacht (Netherlands), Ania z Piekielnika (Poland), Dancer (Mongolia), Working Differently (UK), and the animated feature Luki and the Lights! from the USA.

A key highlight is the first public screening with audio description for the blind of the recently-released film, Tourist Family. The fest will conclude with a screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, followed by a discussion with director RS Prasanna and writer Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Witness the screening of meaningful creations on disability at Sathyam Cinemas from July 7 to 10. The screenings are free of cost.