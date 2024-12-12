Churning in Hindi cinema forcing filmmakers to think differently: Manoj Bajpayee

NEW DELHI: Hindi cinema is going through a lull phase but this churning will, hopefully, lead to something better as creative people always find a way, says actor Manoj Bajpayee.

In a year where the box office once again appears to be dominated by blockbusters from the South like "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Pushpa 2: The Rule", the successful business of "Stree 2", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", and "Singham Again" has given some hope to Bollywood.

Asked whether Hindi cinema was in "trouble", Bajpayee said that isn't the case.

"... But it is definitely forcing filmmakers to think differently. And there is nothing wrong with it. I think it is a churning, it's a lull period. I'm hopeful that it will go back to its natural self very soon.

"I don't see it as a problem because creative people always find a way. It is a jolt, a shock. And, now they are thinking hard and trying to come together to find a solution to it. And they will find a solution," the actor told PTI in an interview during a visit to the news agency's headquarters.

Bajpayee said horror comedy "Stree 2", which earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office, did "remarkable" business.

"That means people are somewhere willing to go to theatres but they want something else. And that 'something else', a filmmaker has to really innovate and think hard about... My films these days come onto OTT and they have an even bigger audience.

"Last year, my film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' amassed historical views on OTT. If we convert it into rupees (box office collection), then it would be called an all-time blockbuster. The same goes for 'Gulmohar'."

The National Award winner said mass audience always wants a hero and when theatres shut down during the pandemic, people stopped getting that from Hindi cinema but in south, single screens have thrived.

"We always search for a hero in our films. In the changing times, people stopped getting their hero because there were many multiplexes. The south never let the multiplexes flourish and maintained unity. They knew that their cinema would survive only through mass audiences.

"But we (Hindi industry) changed because while multiplexes were coming up, an aspirational India was also emerging. They wanted their hero. The kind of heroes they got, who ruled for 20-30 years... During COVID, there was a shift as mass audiences were going to theatres in big numbers but the multiplex audience chose to sit at home and enjoy OTT."

Rising ticket costs could also be a factor in people choosing to stay at home and enjoy movies on the OTT, according to Bajpayee.

Citing the example of "Pushpa 2" star Allu Arjun, he said the Telugu actor is giving the audiences the kind of films they want.

"The person who is going to the theatres, he is a mass guy and he can't afford the ticket of a multiplex. Our mass audience can't go to the multiplex but even if they are able to go there, they want to see 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' or 'Animal'. The single screens are running packed and their audience see their hero in Allu Arjun. He is giving them the kind of film that should be enjoyed in theatres," added the actor, who worked with Arjun in "Vedam" and "Happy".

Whether it is Allu Arjun, Jr NTR or Mahesh Babu, the audiences in the north are not new to these actors as they have been watching their Hindi-dubbed films for years now through satellite TV channels and streamers, the actor said.

"I did some Tamil and Telugu films during those days. One day someone told me that they liked my movie 'Khatron Ka Khiladi'. I wondered when I did a film titled 'Khatron Ka Khiladi'?' Later I realised that it was the name of my Telugu or Tamil films which were dubbed in Hindi," said Bajpayee, who has starred in Tamil movies "Anjaan" and "Samar" and Telugu titles "Prema Katha" and "Puli".

Bajpayee, who is friends with many Malayalam actors and filmmakers, said he wants to venture into Malayalam films.

"They are making very good films. But they are also aware of the fact that I don't know the language. So, they'll get me those roles that have very less Malayalam dialogues or a character who speaks Hindi, English or doesn't speak a word."

The actor's upcoming film "Despatch" is set to premiere on ZEE5 on Friday.