Choreographer Sandy thanks all for loving the 'Monica' song from 'Coolie' so dearly

MUMBAI: The "Monica" song from Rajinikanth starrer "Coolie" has been showered with a lot of love by the viewers. Sandy, who has choreographed the peppy number, thanked everyone for loving the track so dearly.

Posting a video of the song playing on the big screen, Sandy wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Monica Belluciiii !!! Thank you All for loving Monica song so dearly !!! Happy to be a part of this amazing bomber hit ... Starring @soubinshahir Sir & @hegdepooja !!!"

Appreciating Soubin Shahir and Pooja Hegde for taking the song to a new level with their phenomenal performances, he added, "We all must have known @soubinshahir Sir for his phenomenal acting ... and today its saravedi to get to know his Dancing Skillssss !!! Thank you @hegdepooja mam for doing Monica... you are such an amazingly stylish dancer ..... Great experience working with you mam."

Sandy also showed his excitement about collaborating with ace composer Anirudh Ravichander. "@anirudhofficial Rockstar ..... u proved it again !! So glad to have been associated with u yet again," he wrote.

Expressing this gratitude for director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the remaining team of "Coolie", he penned, "Finally ...the man who trusted me always ... @lokesh.kanagaraj Aiyyaaa... nandrigal Palaa @girishgangadharan bro ... without your visuals .. Monica wouldn't have been such a star struck experience...Nandri solla ungaluku varthai ilai yenakuuu ... nandrigal @sunpictures."

With superstar Rajinikanth as the lead, the core cast of "Coolie" also stars some top actors such as Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj.

In addition to this, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is also expected to do a cameo appearance in the movie, with Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR in crucial roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, "Coolie" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on August 14.



