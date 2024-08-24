Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' to have North India release on August 30

NEW DELHI: Chiyaan Vikram starrer "Thangalaan" is set to have a north India release with the Hindi version arriving in theatres on August 30, makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by popular filmmaker Pa Ranjith, the Tamil drama is set in the 19th century in the Kolar gold mines of Karnataka. The film had its worldwide release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on August 15.

The studio banner Studio Green shared an update of the film's Hindi release on Instagran with a poster featuring Vikram. The text on it read, "North India Release 30th August."

"The Son of Gold Arrives in North India on August 30th. Prepare to experience the epic story of '#Thangalaan'."

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles and has music by GV Prakash.

"Thangalaan" is said to be based on a real event that occurred at the Kolar Gold Factory in Karnataka while the country was under the British rule.