Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the names of his newborn grandkids with a special social media post.

Dropping a picture of Ram Charan and Upasana from the naming ceremony, Chiranjeevi penned on his IG, "With boundless joy and divine grace...We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings - 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂” & “𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 (sic)".

The 'Godfather' actor further went on to explain the significance behind these names in the caption that read, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness.