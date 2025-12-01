Chinmayi regrets singing in Mohan G's Draupathi 2 after backlash

CHENNAI: Expressing regret over rendering voice to a song titled Emkoney for director Mohan G's Draupathi 2, singer Chinmayi Sripada, on social media, said she had no idea that the song was recorded for this particular movie.

The first single titled EmKoney from actor Richard Rishi and Mohan G’s Draupathi 2 was released on Monday evening. However, it did not go well with netizens. They lashed out at Chinmayi for singing for director Mohan G’s film, highlighting how their political and social ideologies were different.

After receiving the backlash, Chinmayi took to X and wrote, “At the outset, my heartfelt apologies for 'EmKoney'. Ghibran is a composer I have known for 18 years, since my jingle-singing days. When his office called for this song, I just went and sang as I usually do. If I remember right, Ghibran wasn't present during this session – I was given an idea on how to sound tonally for the song; I finished the recording, and I left. It is only now that I have got to learn about the context. If I had known beforehand, I would never have collaborated because the ideologies are in complete contradiction to mine. This is the absolute truth.” (sic)

In response to criticism from netizens, director Mohan G said on X, “Don't target any technicians, actors, actresses or whoever works with me in #Draupathi2. Whatever my movie speaks, it's my own creation and ideology. Your target is me… Don't target those associated directly or indirectly with me and my projects. It's a kind of cowardice.” (sic)