Chikitu from Coolie feat, Anirudh to be unveiled on June 25

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth starring Coolie has to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Soaring anticipations regarding the film’s music has just got a release date with the recent update on the film’s first single track Chikitu.

The music video composed by Anirudh Ravichander will be unveiled on June 25. Stating “Time to #GetChikitufied”, the makers have officially announced the release date, treating fans with a short preview starring Anirudh.

His swagger in the glimpse video has piqued anticipations of fans. The voice for the song has been lent by the versatile T Rajendar. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini’s 171st film which has cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. The film will release worldwide on August 14, this year.