Cheran's Autograph to re-release in theatres on May 16

CHENNAI: One of the most iconic films in filmmaker-actor Cheran’s career, Autograph remains timeless and fresh in people’s memory. Released in 2004, the film is set to re-release in theatres on May 16.

The film features a lineup of renowned actors including Cheran himself playing the lead role of Senthil, Sneha, Gopika, Mallika and Kaniha in key roles. Cheran wrote and produced Autograph, which follows the life of Senthil, who takes us on a trip down memory lane as he visits his village to invite his friends and family to his wedding. On his way, he reminisces about the three most influential women in his love life.

The film won three National Awards, under the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Female Playback Singer, and Best Lyrics categories.