Cheran to helm Dr Ramadoss’s biopic titled Ayya

CHENNAI: Marking the birthday of Dr Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a biopic on the journey of the politician was announced on Friday. Directed by Cheran, Ayya will feature Aari Arujunan in the titular role.

Ayya: The Lion Of Tamil Nadu, will focus on the political career of Dr Ramadoss. The first-look posters revolved around the 1987 Vanniyar Reservation Agitation. Notably, the PMK party emerged after the protests to get reservations for the Vanniyar community. Backed by GK Tamil Kumaran, Ekhambaram is handling the camera. Sundaramurthy KS is composing the tunes, while PK is taking care of the cuts.

Other details regarding the cast of Ayya are yet to be revealed by the makers. Meanwhile, Cheran’s last work as a director was Journey web series in 2024. In terms of films, his last directorial was Thirumanam (2019). Aari has Fourth Floor and a project with Vijay Milton in the pipeline.