Chennai's Prasad lab restores Charles Burnett’s My Brother’s Wedding in 4K, set for Berlin screening

Originally released in 1983, the low-budget independent tragicomedy is set in South Central Los Angeles and follows a man caught between family expectations and loyalty to a friend
CHENNAI: Indian Restoration House Prasad has completed the full 4K picture remastering and restoration of My Brother’s Wedding, the 1983 film by filmmaker Charles Burnett. The restored version will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival under the Forum section on February 16 and February 22.

Prasad carried out the complete 4K restoration process, including frame-by-frame image repair, colour correction and digital mastering, while preserving the film’s original visual texture and tone. The project was undertaken in collaboration with Milestone Films, the UCLA Film & Television Archive, and Kino Lorber.

We were overjoyed to be in collaboration with Prasad, Deluxe Audio, UCLA Film and Television Archive, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, and Kino Lorber to bring Charles Burnett's enduring and timeless film My Brother's Wedding back to the world
Maya S Cade, incoming president of Milestone Films

"This restoration was not just about enhancing resolution, it was about preserving cultural memory," added Abhishek Prasad, Director and CTO, Prasad. Founded in 1956 by LV Prasad, the lab works in film preservation, restoration and post-production and has handled over 30,000 films. The company operates across India, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

