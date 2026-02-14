Chennai: Makers launch trailer, audio of CPI leader Mutharasan-starrer 'Arisi’

CHENNAI: The trailer and audio launch of Arisi, featuring senior Communist Party of India leader R Mutharasan and actor Samuthirakani, was held at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Friday.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took part in the event, said the film would echo the voices of the people not only through political engagement but also through art. He congratulated R Mutharasan for extending his public work into the cultural sphere and wished the film success.
At the function, the Deputy Chief Minister released the audio album, which was received by MDMK general secretary Vaiko. Leaders from various political parties attended the event, including CPI (M) State secretary P Shanmugam, CPI State secretary M Veerabandian, CPI (ML) State secretary Pazha. Asaithambi, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and Indian Union Muslim League national president KM Kader Mohideen.
The film, titled Arisi: Uyrin Marupeyar, brings together political activism and cinema, with the makers projecting it as a socially rooted narrative