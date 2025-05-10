Charlize Theron believes Uma Thurman deserved Oscar for her performance in Kill Bill movies

WASHINGTON: Actor Charlize Theron believes that her 'The Old Guard 2' co-star, Uma Thurman, deserved an Academy Award for her performance in cult film 'Kill Bill' Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Theron recently appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to start the press tour for her upcoming Netflix action sequel 'The Old Guard 2', reported Variety.

During the interview, the actress opened up about her fan love for Thurman, saying that for her, Thurman was like a "sensei" in the action world.

"We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work, and always wanted to do something with her. Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like the sensei. She was the OG," said Theron in an interview with Kimmel as quoted by Variety.

Theron is referring to Thurman's iconic role of The Bride in Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Vol. 1 " and "Kill Bill Vol. 2."

"She should've won the Academy Award for 'Kill Bill,' right?" Kimmel asked Theron, as quoted by Variety.

"A hundred per cent," Theron answered, adding that it's usually just "men who get a lot of credit for these [types of] movies. What she did in that film was just so unbelievable," quoted by Variety While sharing her experience of working with Thurman, the actress said she was "scared" to do action scenes against her in "The Old Guard 2".

"She's just such a bad**. So since I've been in action movies, I've been like, 'Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?' It's always been Uma Thurman. Always," said Theron as quoted by Variety.

The original 'Old Guard,' released in summer 2020, was watched by 72 million households during its first four weeks on Netflix.

Theron returns for the sequel alongside original co-stars Kiandra "KiKi" Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Thurman is a new addition alongside Henry Golding.

The sequel is directed by Victoria Mahoney. It is set to stream on Netflix on July 2.