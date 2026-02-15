Change is coming: Hrithik reflects on life

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wrote a profound reflective note, drawing inspiration from American poet and environmentalist, Wendell Berry, and spoke about change, freedom and self-realisation.
The actor wrote, “It is upon me now, in front of me. The unmistakable essence of myself in the things I see. Change is coming. Long overdue The world is churning anew.”
Reflecting on transformation and inner liberation, he added, “In the presence of still water, in the wild things around me. I see the nakedness shedding its covers coming out to be free. Free like wild things like me.”
The note concluded on a contemplative tone, “And I feel above me the day-blind stars waiting with their light. And for a time I rest in the grace of the world, Finally I am free. Inspired by the works of – Wendell Berry.” Hrithik was last seen in War 2, an action-thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film also featured Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
It followed Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who goes rogue and becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, who is assigned to neutralise him.